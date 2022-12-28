Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal: TCU vs. Michigan Odds, Preview, and Prediction

It’s been just under a month since the 2022 College Football Playoff was announced on December 4th, and the wait is finally over.

Michigan and TCU will face off in the Peach Bowl from Glendale, Arizona at 4pm on New Years Eve – and Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the Fiesta Bowl from Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz Stadium at 8pm. Below are the betting odds and preview for the Peach Bowl according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out a Fiesta Bowl preview HERE.

Peach Bowl

January 31, 2022 – State Farm Stadium

4:00pm – ESPN

Odds – (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

Spread: Michigan -7.5

Moneyline: Michigan -275/TCU +230

Total: 58

Storylines

Below is an InfoMap, from BetOnline, outlining who the betting public in each state is placing their money to win the College Football Playoff National Championship:

TCU has just two states (Texas and Montana, while Michigan has 20 states. Here’s what I wrote about each team in my College Football Playoff Preview:

TCU was the team that many thought could find themselves on the outside looking in after losing the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, but quarterback Max Duggan had other plans. After being down 11 late against Kansas State, Duggan willed the Horned Frogs to overtime before some boneheaded offensive playcalling led to a 31-28 Wildcat win. The committee didn’t knock them down a single spot despite the loss. Jim Harbaugh looked to be on his way out of Michigan after struggling out the gate in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines have now won their second BIG-10 Championship in a row and are on their way to their second consecutive College Football Playoff.

TCU’s Max Duggan ended up being the runner-up for the 2022 Heisman Trophy behind USC quarterback Caleb Willims, but he’ll now get a chance to be a winner – against a team playing in their second CFP in a row in Michigan.

Prediction/Pick

TCU’s run in 2022 has been fun, but it’ll come to a drastic halt on Saturday. This Michigan team is simply miles better than them.

After a tough showing in last year’s semifinal game vs. Georgia, the Wolverines get back to their first National Championship Game since 1997.

Prediction: Michigan 38 – TCU 14

Side: Michigan -7.5

Total: UNDER 58

