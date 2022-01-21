Subscribe
Perk Calls Out KD & Harden + Can The Lakers Turn Their Season Around?

Is Kendrick Perkins’ criticism towards Kevin Durant & James Harden valid?

Also, could Frank Vogel’s job be in jeopardy? The Lakers remain a .500 team and Russell Westbrook isn’t helping.

0:38: Where is Bob Ryan?
1:22: Kendrick Perkins calls out Kevin Durant & James Harden
3:33: Are Nets better off without Kyrie Irving?
6:57: Is Frank Vogel in trouble with the Lakers?
10:53: Who would you rather have dinner with LeBron James or Michael Jordan
14:25: Which story is most surprising; the Cavs’ run or Ja Morant and the Grizzlies
18:20: An update on Bob Ryan’s whereabouts

