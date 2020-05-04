Peyton Manning & Tiger Woods Favored to Defeat Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson in ‘The Match’

Former Broncos and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will partner with Tiger Woods in t-minus three weeks in a highly anticipated four-ball golf match. Their opponents: Each’s own long-time nemesis: Phil Mickelson will team with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In an event called “The Match: Champions for Charity.” The match will be held without spectators, following social distancing guidelines, with all proceeds going to various coronavirus relief efforts.

Manning and Woods have opened as pretty heavy favorites. The duo is currently -225 to take down Lefty and Brady. Betting on the underdogs would net one +195 odds according to BetOnline.ag.

Woods and Mickelson played in the original Match back in November 2018, with Phil downing Tiger in 22 holes.

While Mickelson and Woods are the pros, their partners aren’t exactly hackers. Both Brady and Manning are single-digit handicaps themselves, with each of them frequently competing in the Pebble Beach ProAm over the years.

Betting on the event is proving to be a very enticing measure for those quarantined. BetOnline.ag has dozens of prop bets available for the event, including whether or not Tiger Woods will a red shirt (Yes -600, NO +350), and whether or not Donald Trump will attend (No -3300, Yes +900.)

