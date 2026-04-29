Phil Perry Reveals Potential Concerns with Caleb Lomu | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry to the show to recap the Patriots’ 2026 draft class. The guys discuss the Patriots best Value pick and Phil explains why he thinks Lomu was best value pick.

Do the #Patriots have any concerns with rookie OT Caleb Lomu? “Some concerns about like the wiring from what I’ve been told about this player…I think you’d prefer a little bit different football make-up…Just about anybody that I’ve talked to, that has met him, or interviewed… pic.twitter.com/v6huhPz5Ya — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 29, 2026

While being high on the pick Phil does explains some concerns with the Rookie OT “wiring”:

“I think you’d prefer a little bit different football make-up.”

“Just about anybody that I’ve talked to, that has met him, or interviewed him, or scouted him this offseason said the same thing… That’s kinda the consensus… But, it could still be a great pick.”

Perry added that an unnamed NFL offensive coordinator once told him, “We can coach effort and finish — we can’t coach athleticism,” which fits what New England will work on with Lomu.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/qc687BgKyWw?feature=share

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