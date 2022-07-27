DeVante Parker Dominates & Other Day 1 Patriots Training Camp Observations

FOXBORO, Mass. – Patriots fans – rejoice! Training camp is finally here. The Pats took the practice field on Wednesday for their first formal practice of the summer.

Before we get into it, some other Patriots news dropped prior to Wednesday, as long time New England wide receiver Danny Amendola announced his retirement from the NFL.

When asked about Amendola’s retirement on Tuesday, Bill Belichick said “Love Danny. He was a very good player for us. Had a lot of skill… Smart, tough, dependable… Glad we had him here.”

But today’s not a day to reminisce, today is a day to look forward towards the 2022 Patriots season. From a fan-packed Patriot Place – here are my training camp observations from Wednesday:

First on the Field/Player Arrivals:

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell was the first Patriots player to take the field today, followed by franchise cornerstone and quarterback Mac Jones. Jones commanded a huge crowd reaction as he trotted along.

The second largest crowd reaction? EDGE rusher Matt Judon. He ran out of the tunnel, pumping up the fans to a loud roar, and then proceeded to play a game of catch with some lucky fans.

Notes and Storylines:

Offense

Matt Patricia started the day, to no surprise, on coach Belichick’s hip pocket. He called the plays for the offense through a walkie talkie connected to Mac Jones’ helmet.

Jones sprinkled the ball to just about everyone today – most notably to former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakoki Meyers were the first team receivers today.

Parker had the play of the session, snagging a pass from Mac Jones over corner Terrance Mitchell.

DeVante Parker makes a snag over Terrance Mitchell. Refreshing to see a #1 make plays for the #Patriots 😬 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 27, 2022

One last note on the offense – rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is fast and he is thin. The kid can seriously move, but he’s going to have to put on some weight before he competes against an NFL secondary.

Defense

The Patriots defense lost a player, as former defensive lineman Bill Murray (now sporting a white #62 jersey) joined the offensive line today.

Cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell, Jalen Mills, and Shaun Wade (slot) took the one’s reps for the Patriots defense. Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler took the second team reps. Cornerback is New England’s weakest position group – by far.

Coaching Staff Update:

As stated above, Matt Patricia called the plays for the Patriots offense today. Joe Judge and Evan Rothstein worked heavily with quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bryan Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe.

Jones and Zappe worked with Judge for about 15 minutes after practice.

Brian Hoyer? Not so much. He clearly knows his role here – and immediately made his way towards his family. Good for him.

Player of the Day:

Wide receiver DeVante Parker. The trade acquisition from the Miami Dolphins shined for the Patriots offense today.

Media Availability:

We spoke to Mac Jones, Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, JaWhuan Bentley, and Josh Uche after today’s practice.

When asked about the new offensive system, Mac Jones said, “Coach Belichick’s done such a great job of explaining exactly what we’re going to do as an offense… There’s a very clear layout this year.”

“Mac brings a lot of energy. It’s a lot of fun,” tight end Hunter Henry said when asked about the differences he’s seen in the second year quarterback from year one.

Tackle Trent Brown was also asked about the Patriots new streamlined offense: “it’ll make it [easier] for the playmakers to be able to play faster.” When asked how the changes will impact him? “You guys gotta watch and see.”

Linebacker Bentley is cookie cutter Patriot at the podium – clearly learning from coach Belichick. He kept it short, saying it was “good to be home” over the break. Same with Josh Uche who said that camps all about “working on fundamentals. They’re the foundation of football.”

Wrap-Up and Takeaways

Today was relatively non-competitive, but it was good to see the guys out there getting after it. I’m sure we’ll see more 1-on-1 and competition as the week goes on. My three takeaways:

The Patriots weapons are a significant improvement from last year. Adding DeVante Parker to the mix makes it a far more competitive bunch. Mac continues to be the general this team needs. The coaches, players, and the fans all gravitate towards him. The cornerback position needs help – fast. Terrance Mitchell and Jalen Mills is no where near good enough to be your top two guys.

The Patriots will be back at it tomorrow morning at 9:30am. Stay tuned for more coverage here at CLNSMedia.com!

