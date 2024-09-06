Playing Next to Brad Marchand & The Latest on Jeremy Swayman

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan are back with another episode of Bruins Beat! In this edition, the guys discuss Brad Marchand describing what he wants in a right-wing, and whether that could be found in Fabian Lysell.

They also discuss his contract talks, and speculate whether it was about Jeremy Swayman as he continues his negotiations.

