Pod-warming party with Kevin Clark, Tom Curran, Jeff Howe & more

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes Mike Giardi, Tom E. Curran, Kevin Clark, Doug Kyed and Jeff Howe to the first ever episode of ‘Pats Interference’ to discuss the Patriots offseason.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:12 Welcome to Pats Interference w/ Andrew Callahan

1:48 Mike Giardi Interview

– 3:07 Who will the Patriots draft at 21?

– 10:20 What Day 2 Wide Receivers could the Patriots Draft?

– 13:37 Draft rumors/discussions

– 20:02 Tom Brady’s retirement/un-retirement saga

24:10 Tom Curran Interview

– 24:37 Is the Patriots coaching situation concerning?

– 27:25 Joe Judge as an offensive coach

– 30:47 Reasons to be optimistic about Patriots

– 37:20 Jerod Mayo’s Future

– 41:45 Steve Belichick’s bad rap

43:50 Kevin Clark Interview

– 45:58 Takeaways from conversation with Nick Caserio

– 52:40 How the Patriots view analytics

– 56:40 The Influence of analytics in NFL/Sports

– 1:01:00 Kevin’s thoughts on the Patriots

1:04:37 Doug Kyed Interview

– 1:06:00 Fake Trades with Doug

– 1:19:00 Do the Patriots make a 4th trade this offseason?

1:21:20 Jeff Howe Interview

– 1:22:20 NFL’s view on the Patriots offseason

– 1:36:42 Robert Kraft’s urgency

– 1:38:49 Go to https://onemission.org/general-donation to donate!