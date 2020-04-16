The REAL Scoop on CBD with OPULENT ORGANICS

You’ve heard about CBD, but what is it exactly? Is it legal, is it “drugs”, and can it actually help you safely? Vickie chats with the expert team at Opulent Organics, a leading provider of CBD-related products, to dive deep into the products that she’s used and supported for quite some time (they’ve even given Excuse Me fans a 20% off discount code to try these products for yourself – Excuseme20)! Plus. Alicia Atout shares a new “Tale From The Interview Queen” featuring the one and only Amy Dumas aka LITA!

