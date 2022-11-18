The Vitamin C’s Podcast

The Boston Celtics have stretched their win streak to eight games behind an elite offense the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. Under Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics have reached a whole new level on offense as they continue to bulldoze opponents, regardless of record. It’s also been reported that Boston is eager to remove the “interim” tag from Mazzulla’s title, and will look to do so in the offseason once the Ime Udoka situation is settled.

Brian Windhorst has also reported there is some interest from Boston in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. Join the Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they discuss all of the latest news swirling around the red-hot Celtics!

