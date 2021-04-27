Podcasts

    What is Taylor Hall’s Value & Jeremy Swayman Could Push Tuukka Rask | DJ Bean | Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky

    By
    Evan Marinofsky
    -
    29
    0
    Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 254 

    What is Taylor Hall’s Value & Jeremy Swayman Could Push Tuukka Rask

    Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by DJ Bean of NBC Sports Boston to discuss Taylor Hall and the value he brings to the Bruins. They also talk about the future of Taylor Hall in Boston past this season. Then, the guys discuss goaltending. Is there a legit case for Jeremy Swayman to start over Tuukka Rask? Well, it’s very complicated. 

     

    4:00 – If you’re watching two games at once, you’re really watching none 

    6:00 – DJ finally believes in the Bruins…why? 

    11:00 – It all comes down to health 

    17:00 – The perspective of Taylor Hall around the league 

    25:00 – Does Jeremy Swayman have a case to start over Tuukka Rask? 

    31:00 – Rask’s health is not a sure thing 