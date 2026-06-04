Portland Fire Deep Dive: How Expansion Teams Keep Defying Expectations

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell hosts a conversation with Portland Fire beat writer Sean Highkin, who covers the team for the Rose Garden Report. Noa and Sean discuss the team’s early success, the play of Bridget Carleton, Carla Leite, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Emily Engstler, and other key players. Plus, what’s made WNBA expansion teams successful, and how Alex Sarama has succeeded in Year 1.

00:00 Intro

01:20 Feeling in Portland surrounding the Fire

08:25 Who’s stood out so far

23:24 PrizePicks

25:30 Alex Sarama named Coach of the Month

35:13 Expectations for the rest of the season

44:00 Thanks for watching!

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