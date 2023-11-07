Porzingis and White are Unlocking the Celtics Offense w/ Brian Barrett

Brian Barrett hosts “Off the Pike” on The Ringer Podcast Network. Brian joins the program to boast about the Celtics dominance, the importance of Kristaps Porzinigs, and why Boston’s offense can’t be stopped right now. Twitter: @itsbrianbarrett
4:10 Celtics start in 23-24 > Celtics start in 22-23
10:03 Porzingis’ gravity makes the offense much easier
18:34 Derrick White is the straw that stirs the drink
27:10 Tatum, Celtics newfound post play
35:30 Boston Stock Exchange is really special
