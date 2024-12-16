Porzingis Exits With an Injury But Celtics Cruise in Washington | Celtics vs Wizards Postgame

The Celtics improved to 3-0 in Washington this season with a 112-98 victory over the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis exited the game in the second quarter with a heel injury, but said postgame that it was just for precautionary purposes. Tatum led the scoring with 28 points.

Join John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they unpack the action from the game and around the NBA.

