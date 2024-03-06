Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 (Post-Combine)

The combine is in the books, concluding one of the most important milestones of the draft process.

While there is still more information to be gathered, athletic testing offered more perspective into players’ measurables, medical testing shed light on potential or unknown health concerns, press conferences gave us a glimpse of their personalities, and insider scoops provided insight into how well some carried themselves during interviews.

From a Patriots perspective, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo speaking to the media was another benefit of combine week.

Wolf said during a press conference that he thinks it’s a “good year for quarterbacks,” highlighting the class’ toughness. He also highlighted leadership, body language, and being someone teammates want to play for as things the team will look for at the position beyond just physical talent.

Mayo echoed the importance of toughness in quarterbacks when speaking to a scrum of Patriots reporters, adding swagger, knowledge of the game, self-awareness, and response to adversity as coveted traits among prospects at all positions.

Patriots fans should be jazzed, as the combine reinforced how deep this class is at glaring positions of need like wide receiver and offensive tackle. The tight-end group, comprised mostly of mid-late round prospects, proved they aren’t to be slept on either with some outstanding testing performances. The two quarterbacks most likely to fall in New England’s lap, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, also reportedly impressed in their meetings with the team.

Now that we’ve got a better perspective on the 2024 draft class, it’s time to kick off mock draft season!

With the Patriots lacking talent and youth at nearly every position on offense, I found it tough to justify any picks on the other side of the ball. New England’s defense could use some upgrades, but the free-agent pool on that side of the ball is a bit deeper, and the team reportedly intends to sign at least one elite defender.

Offensively, there is little needle-moving talent in free agency. Most potential impact players have either been re-signed (Mike Evans), tagged (Tee Higgins), or seem unlikely to join a rebuilding franchise (Kirk Cousins).

With all of that in mind, here is my first mock draft attempt based on PFF’s simulator.

Round 1, Pick 3: QB Drake Maye, UNC

The Patriots offense had a lot of issues last season, but neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe could do enough to consistently elevate their supporting casts. Zappe could stick on the roster as a spot-starter option, but it seems more likely than not Mac Jones is wearing a different uniform in 2024.

According to MassLive, New England plans to address the position with a three-step plan, which includes taking a quarterback with the third overall pick. There has been some pushback on these claims, but it isn’t a stretch to think the team will pursue a young passer to give the franchise direction, especially with potential free agent fits like Baker Mayfield expressing their lack of interest in signing with the Patriots.

In this mock, the Jayden Daniels to Washington hype came to fruition, with head coach Dann Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury taking the dual-threat and deep ball specialist 2nd overall.

If I had somewhere I could run to hand in my draft card for Drake Maye, I would’ve, as drafting the 21-year-old ball of potential would be the Patriots’ best-case scenario at #3.

Drake Maye throwing the football against Georgia Tech (2023) pic.twitter.com/FcSJP5QTQz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 21, 2024

Over the past two seasons, Maye led one of the nation’s most explosive offenses despite having very little NFL talent around him at UNC. He has prototypical size, a big arm, moments of incredible accuracy, exceptional mobility, and special instincts (pocket awareness, sense for passing windows, feel for when to use his legs, out-of-structure playmaking ability). And while some of his more unorthodox attempts to make something out of nothing can be jarring, he had one of the lowest turnover-worthy play rates in college football. Maye also felt like the most charismatic and confident quarterback to take the podium during pressers.

Maye does have plenty of issues that must be ironed out, namely inconsistent mechanics, spotty decision-making, a tendency to drift toward pressure, and an occasional unwillingness to live to fight another down. But he’s also the youngest prospect in this class and told reporters on Friday that he thinks starting his career as a backup could be an advantage.

If the Patriots are confident in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo’s ability to hone Maye’s skills while purging his more detrimental weaknesses, the former Tar Heel could become a special player and face of the franchise in New England.

Round 2, Pick 34: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The Trent Brown saga appears to be over in Foxboro, leaving a massive hole at the most important spot on the offensive line.

With Tyron Smith likely chasing a ring after his release from the Cowboys, Jonah Williams is the best candidate to fill that void in free agency. But Williams is more of a solid stopgap than a long-term fix, so more work would need to be done.

If the Patriots miss out on plug-and-play starters at the top of the draft, Kingsley Suamataia could be one of the best developmental options available in the 2nd round.

⚠️ PACKERS E PROSPECTOS DE DRAFT NO COMBINE ⚠️ Os Packers se reuniram formalmente com o OT Kingsley Suamataia, de BYU, no Combine. Ele pode jogar tanto LT quanto de RT. 🗞️@Easton__Butler#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/GuaAZE05ks — Lambeau Leapers BR 🧀 (@lambeauleapers_) March 2, 2024

The BYU product is shockingly mobile for his massive frame, and he backs his size with serious power. These physical gifts aren’t surprising, considering he’s the cousin of All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell. Suamataia also shows flashes of advanced technique in pass protection and would add another team captain to New England’s early draft haul.

While Suamataia has everything you want in a blindside protector, he needs significant technical refinement and a better sense of when to be aggressive before taking significant snaps at the next level. Luckily, at just 21 years old, he has plenty of room to grow and would benefit greatly from learning under offensive line coach and technique guru Scott Peters.

Round 3, Pick 68: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Eliot Wolf made headlines when he said the Patriots need to weaponize their offense, and it’s easy to see why when looking at New England’s depth chart.

Starters JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker were huge disappointments in 2023, and top receiver Kendrick Bourne will reportedly test the market coming off a torn ACL. Unfortunately, there isn’t much game-changing talent in free agency outside of Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley.

The Patriots hope their poor track record of drafting and developing receivers will improve under Wolf, who was a high-ranking member of Green Bay’s front office when Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams were drafted.

With New England adopting the philosophies Wolf used while in the Packers’ front office, traits like size and explosiveness should be highly coveted at the receiver position. If that is indeed the case, Xavier Legette would be an outstanding fit.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette: 6-3, 227 pounds with awesome run after catch skills and body control to rise up and haul in throws away from his frame We need to be taking about this dude a lot more pic.twitter.com/BiMJ7kw4JH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 19, 2023

Legette crushed the combine, trailing only Adonai Mitchell and Brian Thomas Jr. in Relative Athletic Score despite weighing 220 lbs. Legette is a big body who is excellent in space, can line up at multiple spots, and has return experience, traits the Packers typically value in receivers. He has a higher ceiling as a deep threat than he got to show in college, is a physical route runner, and excels at the catch-point. The former Gamecock would also add another team captain to the Patriots’ young offensive corp.

There is a lot to like about Legette, but as a converted high school quarterback, he’s still learning the nuances of the position and lacks refinement in most areas. Green Bay also tends to shy away from receivers who lack production in college, and Legette didn’t emerge until last season. But Green Bay took a chance on another late bloomer in Christian Watson, and Legette’s background as a passer could ease some concerns about his developmental upside.

Legette told me he met with the Patriots and was complimentary of their staff, so there is clearly interest from New England’s side.

Round 4, Pick 104: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

Continuing with the theme of weaponizing the offense, few schematic advantages are better than a good tight end. But as free agency approaches, the Patriots have exactly zero players at the position under contract.

While it’s reasonable to expect Hunter Henry and Pharaoh Brown to return on modest deals, neither is a dynamic athlete, and both are fairly one-dimensional. There’s also been a staggering lack of developmental talent at the spot since the failed Devin Asiasi-Dalton Keene experiment.

Enter Cade Stover, a true dual-threat who can play in line or flexed out.

The former Buckeye’s physicality and toughness stand out whether he’s stiff-arming would-be tacklers or blocking in the run game. He also has excellent hands, as well as a massive frame at 6’4″, 247 lbs, making him an ideal target over the middle and in the Red Area. Like Legette, Stover was a team captain and changed positions, switching from defensive end to tight end in 2020.

While the effort and skill set are evident, his biggest knock is inexperience. He’s technically raw as a blocker, and he doesn’t consistently optimize soft spots in zone coverage. Additionally, while Stover is explosive off the line and in his breaks, he isn’t going to blaze down the seams or rip off huge chunks after the catch.

Stover still needs work, but he can be an immediate contributor while gaining experience as a second or third option.

Round 5, Pick 136: OT Javon Foster, Missouri

It’s been a while since the Patriots had quality developmental depth at offensive tackle. New England hasn’t drafted a tackle earlier than the sixth round since 2019 third-rounder Yodny Cajuste, who played fewer than 300 snaps for the team.

While the fifth round isn’t known for producing future starters, Javon Foster could be a rare exception.

Missouri OT Javon Foster had a really clean 2023 season in pass pro, and he's fun on the hunt in the screen game. pic.twitter.com/9Y5asekaMu — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 28, 2024

At 6’5.5″, 314 lbs, with over 34″ arms and good athleticism, he possesses all the traits to thrive at the next level. Foster also has powerful hands, three years of starting experience, and knows how to maximize his formidable length. And, continuing a running theme in this mock, he was also a co-captain. So why would someone with that profile be available in the middle of day three?

Despite his wealth of experience and improved technique in his last collegiate season, Foster suffers from some glaring technical issues. His high pad level can cause him to lose control in reps, which he sometimes compensates for by dropping his head and losing track of his target. His footwork is also a work in progress, and his tendency to shoot both hands, similar to Cole Strange, can result in quick losses.

With time to develop under Scott Peters, Foster could turn into a late-round steal while serving as a solid swing option in the early years of his rookie deal.

Round 6, Pick 182: TE A.J. Barner, Michigan

While Van Pelt’s Browns were primarily an 11-personnel team, they often used multiple tight end sets to create mismatches or run the ball down opponents’ throats.

If that trend continues with the Patriots, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team roster three or even four players at the position. That’s why I’ve got New England double-dipping with another above-average blocker who has untapped potential.

A.J. Barner was primarily a second-stringer in Michigan’s run-heavy scheme, but he may be the best blocking tight end in this class.

TE AJ Barner He is the best blocking TE in the draft, but he can also make some good receptions.

He lacks explosiveness but he has a good speed for his size and a solid IQ. In a run-heavy attack, he could be a solid n2 option with a strong contribution on the ground game. pic.twitter.com/oWH9NvQj2q — Valentin (@ScoutValentin) March 3, 2024

The former Wolverine is only 21 years old with plenty of room to grow, and he was also a captain at Indiana before transferring last season.

While Barner didn’t get many opportunities as a receiver in college, he showed undeniable flashes. He’s a big target at 6’6″, 251 lbs, but he also looks fluid when running routes. Barner pairs strong hands with good coordination and did a nice job finding space against zone coverage. His role as a receiver is a projection at this point, but I could see him becoming a weapon in the passing game with the right tutelage, or at the very least, a successful possession receiver.

Barner’s lack of tape as a pass-catcher will cause his stock to drop, but his extensive use as a blocker should allow him to contribute immediately on early downs. If New England can maximize his skill set, Barner and Stover could become a formidable duo before the end of their first contracts.

Round 7, Pick 227: RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

The Patriots have many bodies at running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson but no one who really moves the needle. I’d expect New England to add another veteran back in free agency, but having another, younger option outside of bowling ball Kevin Harris would be a welcomed complement.

Frank Gore Jr., the son of a future Hall of Famer, obviously has impressive bloodlines, but Junior has made his own name in the sport.

Gore proved his grit at a Southern Miss program that was racked by injury, playing quarterback at times and throwing seven touchdowns to one interception.

As a ball carrier, Gore is a calm, efficient runner. His power, low center of gravity, and contact balance make him a tough tackle, and he’s more elusive than tacklers seem to expect. He also has soft hands to contribute in passing situations.

Gore is fast enough to rip off chunk plays, but he isn’t a homerun threat or a particularly explosive athlete. He’s also on the smaller side, even for a running back.

While Gore isn’t the most impressive athlete, he has exceptional feel as a runner and offers intriguing versatility, which Van Pelt could value after ranking among the league leaders in trick plays last season.