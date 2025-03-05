Post-combine rumor roundup | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest post-combine rumors. They break down potential wide receiver trade targets, including Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams.

The conversation shifts to the 4th overall pick and how the combine results could impact the Patriots’ draft strategy. Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft projects New England selecting Tackle Armand Membou—is he the right fit?

They also examine whether Will Campbell is now off the Patriots’ draft board at No. 4 due to concerns over his arm length measurement.

0:00 Intro

1:03 Patriots would be interested in Davante Adams or Cooper Kupp if they get released

6:55 Could Patriots trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

11:08 Could Patriots trade for Jakobi Meyers?

12:55 Should Patriots drop bag on LT Ronnie Stanley?

15:05 More Free Agent targets

25:48 Should Patriots drop bag on DT Milton Williams?

26:44 Patriots looking to add a CB?

28:02 Patriots Nickel position

31:15 More on Brandon Aiyuk

36:05 Are you off Will Campbell at 4?

42:25 Armand Membou at 4?

46:20 Could Patriots get A.J. Brown?

47:25 Writeups from Ric Serritella for BSJ

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS