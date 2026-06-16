Post OTA Patriots Roster Projection | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to go through their first roster projection for this upcoming Patriots season following the teams Mandatory minicamp wrapping up last week. The guys dive into who is on the chopping block and look at the WR room that is full of talent and who will remain on the roster for this upcoming season.

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