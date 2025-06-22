Post Spring 53-Man Roster Prediction w/ Alex Barth | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to break down their updated 53-man roster projections following the conclusion of Patriots OTAs and minicamp. The two evaluate every position group, highlight potential surprise cuts and roster locks, and discuss how spring standouts stand heading into training camp.

⏰0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

9:52 Roster Prediction

12:37 – Running back group analysis

14:15 – Running back depth analysis

16:21 – Antonio Gibson’s role

19:58 – Wide receiver uncertainty

21:49 – Polk’s chances

28:40 – Tight end discussion

30:44 – Offensive line depth

33:14 – Fantasy sports explained

37:04 – Anfernee Jennings

39:19 – Linebacker positions overview

41:22 – Cornerback roster analysis

44:10 – Safety position overview

46:12 – Special teams recap

SUBSCRIBE to the Patriots Daily Podcast w/ Taylor Kyles & Mike Kadlick ⤵️

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass

🍎 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/2s4y6457

✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/3p59jnha

Sign up for a Patriots Press Pass Membership for access to our film reviews, AMA’s, Discord Chats and more bonus content:

👉 https://youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

Join our Discord Community:

👉 https://www.clnsmedia.com/discord

Patriots Daily Podcast brought to you by…

💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at https://www.prizepicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!