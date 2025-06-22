Post Spring 53-Man Roster Prediction w/ Alex Barth | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to break down their updated 53-man roster projections following the conclusion of Patriots OTAs and minicamp. The two evaluate every position group, highlight potential surprise cuts and roster locks, and discuss how spring standouts stand heading into training camp.
⏰0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
9:52 Roster Prediction
12:37 – Running back group analysis
14:15 – Running back depth analysis
16:21 – Antonio Gibson’s role
19:58 – Wide receiver uncertainty
21:49 – Polk’s chances
28:40 – Tight end discussion
30:44 – Offensive line depth
33:14 – Fantasy sports explained
37:04 – Anfernee Jennings
39:19 – Linebacker positions overview
41:22 – Cornerback roster analysis
44:10 – Safety position overview
46:12 – Special teams recap
