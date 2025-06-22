Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Post Spring 53-Man Roster Prediction w/ Alex Barth | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to break down their updated 53-man roster projections following the conclusion of Patriots OTAs and minicamp. The two evaluate every position group, highlight potential surprise cuts and roster locks, and discuss how spring standouts stand heading into training camp.

⏰0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
9:52 Roster Prediction
12:37 – Running back group analysis
14:15 – Running back depth analysis
16:21 – Antonio Gibson’s role
19:58 – Wide receiver uncertainty
21:49 – Polk’s chances
28:40 – Tight end discussion
30:44 – Offensive line depth
33:14 – Fantasy sports explained
37:04 – Anfernee Jennings
39:19 – Linebacker positions overview
41:22 – Cornerback roster analysis
44:10 – Safety position overview
46:12 – Special teams recap

SUBSCRIBE to the Patriots Daily Podcast w/ Taylor Kyles & Mike Kadlick ⤵️

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass

🍎 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/2s4y6457

✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/3p59jnha

Sign up for a Patriots Press Pass Membership for access to our film reviews, AMA’s, Discord Chats and more bonus content:
👉 https://youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

Join our Discord Community:
👉 https://www.clnsmedia.com/discord

Patriots Daily Podcast brought to you by…
💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at https://www.prizepicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.