Potential Breakout Candidates for Celtics Next Season | Still Poddable

Jay King and Sam Packard give their closing thoughts on Celtics Summer League play before making their picks for breakout candidates for the Celtics next season.

Breakout Year Loading for Baylor Scheierman? 🤔 “He’s just scratching the surface. Like his shotmaking matters. His secondary playmaking matters. He started to draw the toughest defensive challenges…I just think there’s another level or two for him to reach.” @ByJayKing New… pic.twitter.com/Zh6ylI4Lwd — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 23, 2026

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