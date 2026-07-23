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Potential Breakout Candidates for Celtics Next Season | Still Poddable

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Jay King and Sam Packard give their closing thoughts on Celtics Summer League play before making their picks for breakout candidates for the Celtics next season.

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