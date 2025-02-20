Potential Patriots Players to Watch at NFL Combine w/ Alex Barth | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and 98.5’s Alex Barth break down the top players to watch at next week’s NFL Combine, focusing on key traits the Patriots could prioritize at positions of need.
They take a close look at offensive linemen, including how Will Campbell’s arm length could impact his draft stock and his fit as a tackle in New England. They also highlight explosive defensive linemen and standout tight ends to keep an eye on.
Tune in for expert analysis on the Patriots’ biggest draft needs and potential targets at the Combine!
0:00 – Sione Takitaki released
7:30 – Importance of agility
9:03 – Measuring explosiveness
10:50 – Importance of 10 yard split
17:49 – Tight end class overview
20:22 – Will Campbell’s arm length
24:00 – Tackles vs. guards debate
27:22 – Tackles and quarterbacks
30:11 – Will Campbell’s pedigree
34:10 – Jalon Walker’s potential
36:11 – Bosworth’s focus issues
39:01 – Savon Williams’ uniqueness
45:11 – Agility drills discussion
48:03 – Injury updates overview
52:20 – Medical evaluations importance
54:37 – Player transfer discussion
56:27 – Draft risk analysis
1:01:30 – Slot corner options
