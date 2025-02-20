Potential Patriots Players to Watch at NFL Combine w/ Alex Barth | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and 98.5’s Alex Barth break down the top players to watch at next week’s NFL Combine, focusing on key traits the Patriots could prioritize at positions of need.

They take a close look at offensive linemen, including how Will Campbell’s arm length could impact his draft stock and his fit as a tackle in New England. They also highlight explosive defensive linemen and standout tight ends to keep an eye on.

Tune in for expert analysis on the Patriots’ biggest draft needs and potential targets at the Combine!

0:00 – Sione Takitaki released

7:30 – Importance of agility

9:03 – Measuring explosiveness

10:50 – Importance of 10 yard split

17:49 – Tight end class overview

20:22 – Will Campbell’s arm length

24:00 – Tackles vs. guards debate

27:22 – Tackles and quarterbacks

30:11 – Will Campbell’s pedigree

34:10 – Jalon Walker’s potential

36:11 – Bosworth’s focus issues

39:01 – Savon Williams’ uniqueness

45:11 – Agility drills discussion

48:03 – Injury updates overview

52:20 – Medical evaluations importance

54:37 – Player transfer discussion

56:27 – Draft risk analysis

1:01:30 – Slot corner options

