Potential Patriots Targets From The Shrine Bowl

The Patriots coaching staff has been up close and personal with some key prospects at the Shrine Bowl, and there are a few that Andrew Callahan and Chad Graff want to see them target.

On the latest episode of Pats Interference, they dive into the biggest names at each position of need. The Patriots are coming off of a down year offensively, and multiple positions are in need of upgrading, none more than wide receiver.

“Wide receiver is both the most fun to figure out and the most pressing,” said Graff. “You’ve given Mac Jones a real offensive coordinator, now, you need to give him weapons. I think you have to come away with a wide receiver on day 1 or 2.”

The most notable receiver in Las Vegas is Zay Flowers from Boston College. He’s been tied to New England due to his abilities as a quick slot receiver, something key to Bill O’Brien’s offense. Flowers is taking it easy at practices to preserve his meteoric draft stock, but other receivers are standing out and making their case to be drafted by the Patriots.

A.T. Perry from Wake Forest is one of them. A 6’5, physical receiver, Graff described him as a “poor man’s Tee Higgins” and someone the Patriots could use.

“I think you could use a bigger body receiver,” he said. “Ideally, you have Tyquan Thornton developing as your down field guy, and potentially Jakobi Meyers underneath. You can use a possession receiver, and that’s what Perry provides.”

Other skill players at different positions have stood out as well. Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim was a workhorse in college and a good pass catcher, and Oregon State TE Jack Colletto can develop behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith while giving the Patriots an option at fullback.

“Last year, the Patriots got rid of the fullback position,” said Callahan. “This was a one-back offense in every iteration. Colletto is a hybrid player that could bring back some of those two-back concepts as someone who’s versatile and had some ball skills.”

With the Shrine Bowl wrapping up tomorrow, the Patriots can start to think about which players to target. One thing is clear though: they must help Mac Jones and continue to boost their beleaguered offense.