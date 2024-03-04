Potential Patriots Who Benefited Most from the NFL Combine

After ranking last in points scored last season, the Patriots are looking to weaponize on offense in what is expected to be a massive overhaul.

The team is currently without a starting quarterback, a left or right tackle, any tight ends, and rosters one building block at receiver. Luckily, this is a good year to need help at the aforementioned positions, especially whlie possessing the 3rd overall pick.

Rumblings from last week’s NFL Combine indicate New England will target the best quarterback available with their top pick, but with over a month left until the draft, all options are still on the table. Beyond the 1st round, there are several prospects who could add much-needed juice to the Patriots’ offense and help bring the franchise back to respectability.

Here are some potential Patriots on the offensive side of the ball who I think benefitted most from their Combine performances.

QB Drake Maye, UNC

Drake Maye didn’t participate in any drills at the Combine, but he made quite the impression during media availability.

He had one of the coldest quotes of the week, telling NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “You don’t want to game plan for me — you want to game plan with me,” showing the type of swagger Jerod Mayo said the Patriots are looking for in young prospects while speaking to reporters last Wednesday. This encompassed the charisma and confidence Maye carried himself with throughout the weekend.

During a press conference last Tuesday, Eliot Wolf was asked what New England values in quarterbacks under the new regime. He mentioned leadership, toughness, and elevating one’s teammates while also briefly mentioning physical talent. Maye, who was one of five top quarterback prospects to meet with the Patriots in Indy, checks all of those boxes.

The former Tar Heel touched on how being the youngest of four boys, all of whom were college athletes, instilled toughness from an early age. Maye also said he tries showing toughness on the field by making defenders miss and embracing contact as a runner to fire up teammates, though he admitted such tactics should be toned down at the NFL level.

The 22-year-old showed wisdom beyond his years when asked about potentially starting his career as a backup, which would fall in line with the Packers-esque system Wolf is instilling in Foxborough.

“I think that’s the biggest thing with me, I’m not gonna be a guy going in there as a rookie, just starting to yell and scream and be a leader right off the bat. [I have to] show my work ethic and earn the respect of the guys. And then from then, just growing more as a vocal guy.”

While Maye was far from perfect during his two-year stint as a starter, his ability to lift up a less-than-impressive supporting cast was obvious. North Carolina has also been one of college football’s most explosive passing offenses despite boasting little NFL talent. Maye’s pocket feel and sense for when to scramble shined behind a porous offensive line, and each game seemed to feature at least one jaw-dropping throw from Maye that wasn’t hauled in.

Maye slipping to the Patriots may not be likely, but with buzz building behind Jayden Daniels and even J.J. McCarthy, it’s far from impossible. With the Patriots’ top decision-makers appearing to value intangibles as much if not more than physical ability, I wouldn’t be surprised if Maye helped entrench himself as one of their favorite quarterback prospect in this class.

LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Joe Alt entered Combine week as OT1 on most boards, and he solidified his spot atop this year’s tackle class with an outstanding combine.

From a height and weight perspective, Alt resembles former Patriots tackle Nate Solder but plays with better pad level despite being half an inch taller.

Alt dominated most explosion and agility drills, with his 9.91 Relative Athletic Score (graded out of 10) ranking 13th among 1,314 offensive tackles since 1987. He also led all 2024 tackle prospects with a 4.51-second short shuttle and a 7.31-second three-cone.

The Notre Dame product may not be a dominant people-mover, but his elite athleticism and technical prowess will make him a multi-time Pro Bowler and franchise left tackle for years to come. If New England wants a guaranteed homerun at a premium position out of their 1st round selection, it doesn’t get much safer than Alt. The team has already shown interest after meeting with him last week, so it will be interesting to see how much fire there is to that smoke as the process continues.

OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Many thought Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu would kick inside at the next level due to concerns about holding up on an island. But after his impressive Combine performance, don’t be surprised if teams take a flier on him as a blindside protector.

Fautanu’s 34 1/2″ arms were a potential game-changer, putting him past the 34″ threshold that often decides whether a player has the requisite length to survive on the edge.

The explosive athleticism and quick feet Fautanu is known for were evident in drills, where he showed outstanding bend, change of direction, and mirroring ability. This was reflected in his numbers, where he earned elite marks in the vertical (32.5″) and broad jumps (9’5″), as well as the 40-yard dash (5.01 seconds), 20-yard splits (2.92 seconds) and 10-yard splits (1.71 seconds).

Fautanu seemed like a late-1st round lock before last week, but after crushing the Combine, he may have vaulted himself into the top-20 conversation. With the Patriots valuing athleticism and versatility in their linemen, as well as Fautanu offering the nasty demeanor Scott Peters values in his players, the former Husky could be a perfect fit for New England’s revamped scheme in the middle of the 1st round.

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Xavier Legette showed impressive toughness battling through a leg injury at the Senior Bowl last month. However, the injury affected his play and hurt his stock in the eyes of some evaluators. Fortunately for Legette, his Combine performance was much more in-line with his college tape than the showcase in Mobile.

Despite measuring in at 6’1″ and a whopping 221 lbs, the South Carolina product’s 9.92 Relative Athletic Score ranked 3rd among 2024 wide receiver prospects and 24th among 3,063 players at the position since 1987. His elite explosion and speed grades included a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 40″ broad jump (90th percentile), and a 10’6″ broad jump (80th percentile).

Legette did have a bobble and drop while going through the gauntlet drills, but his ball skills are evident on tape.

Between his size, explosiveness, run after catch ability, and return background, I could see the Patriots looking past the converted quarterback’s late breakout. Legette was also a team captain at South Carolina, which the Patriots have traditionally valued in prospects, and he told me his meeting with New England went great.

The Patriots will likely focus on quarterback and offensive tackle with their top two selections, but Legette could prove to be a steal in the 3rd round.

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

As a true dual-threat end who can line up both in-line and as a flex option, Theo Johnson is one of the standouts in a tight end class where most of the depth lies in the middle-late rounds. But after mostly impressing as a blocker in college, Johnson showed the athletic flashes he showed as a receiver were legit.

The 6’6″, 260 lber posted a nearly perfect 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, trailing only the Jets’ Jack Kuntz among tight ends since 1987. Among 2024’s tight end crop, Johnson ranked 1st in the 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds), 2nd in the 40-yard dash (4.57 seconds), vertical jump (39.5″), and broad jump (10’5″), and 3rd in the 10-yard split (1.55 seconds).

The Patriots, who are set to enter free agency with no tight ends under contract, are virtually guaranteed to bring in some veteran options before the draft. But the position has needed an infusion of youth for years, and Johnson’s skill set could allow him to slide into the David Njoku-esque role in Van Pelt’s offense sooner or later.

RB Dylan Laube, UNH

I’m sure many New England fans hoped local prospect Dylan Laube would fly under the radar after a successful career at a smaller program. That ship may have sailed, as the former Wildcat followed up an impressive week at the Senior Bowl with a strong Combine showing.

Laube’s broad jump (9’1″), 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds), and 20-yard split (2.64 seconds) may not move the needle, but he crushed just about every other drill. He posted the best 20-yard shuttle (4.02 seconds) among 2024 running back prospects and ranked top-5 in the three-cone (6.84 seconds) and bench press (23 reps).

Laube also got a chance to show off his receiving prowess, which will be the main trait that gets him on the field at the next level. He went through drills as both a running back and receiver, reflecting the exceptional route-running and pass-catching ability he showed in college.

Laube’s skill set and smaller frame have already drawn comparisons to former Patriot Danny Woodhead, and while the former is a bit bigger, the similarities are undeniable. Laube has also been vocal about his admiration for 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, a true dual-threat back whose brother, Luke McCaffrey, roomed with Laube at the Senior Bowl.

Laube would be a perfect compliment to lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has been a pass-catching option for the Patriots but is limited as a route-runner and downfield receiver New England also met with Laube at the Senior Bowl and had an informal meeting at the Combine, so they’re clearly doing their homework.