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Potential Trade Destinations for Jaylen Brown

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning welcomes Wes Goldberg to Celtics Daily to react to the Giannis trade to the Heat and take a look at the impact it could have on the Celtics and Jaylen Brown relationship with it being reported the Celtics offered him in a deal. The guys look at potential landing spots for the 5-time All-Star if the Celtics in fact moved on from him.

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