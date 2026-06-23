Potential Trade Destinations for Jaylen Brown

Bobby Manning welcomes Wes Goldberg to Celtics Daily to react to the Giannis trade to the Heat and take a look at the impact it could have on the Celtics and Jaylen Brown relationship with it being reported the Celtics offered him in a deal. The guys look at potential landing spots for the 5-time All-Star if the Celtics in fact moved on from him.

If the #Celtics trade Jaylen Brown @wcgoldberg details some intriguing landing spots for the 5-time All-Star: Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans & Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/sVtQdbgLFI — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 23, 2026

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/-uanxwFGM3E

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