Potential Trade Destinations for Linus Ullmark

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com take a look back at the firing of Bruce Cassidy and what it may have told us about this Bruins team. The guys also dive into trade candidates around the league and what are the best trade spots for Linus Ullmark?

2:00 – Sunday was a tough day for Bruins fans

5:00 – Looking back at the decision to fire Bruce Cassidy

8:00 – Was the firing of Cassidy an early look at the makeup of this team?

14:00 – Could Pierre-Luc Dubois make sense for the Bruins?

17:00 – The big problem with the Bruins this offseason

21:00 – LA Kings are an early fit for Linus Ullmark

26:00 – How about Edmonton?

