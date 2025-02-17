Pre-Combine Mailbag + Tee Higgins Tagged by Bengals | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick answer all of your questions LIVE about the Patriots offseason. They discuss the Patriots’ current draft position, the potential for trading down, and the depth of talent available at crucial positions like Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver and Edge Rusher.
0:00 -Introduction
4:57 – Trade down preference
6:52 – Combine cornerbacks
9:22 – Will Campbell analysis
12:44 – Travis Hunter’s versatility
14:24 – Importance of conditioning
18:02 – Drafting young talent
20:51 – Defensive player analysis
22:58 – Edge rusher preferences
25:00 – Front office hierarchy
27:26 – Eliot Wolf’s role
30:01 – Tee Higgins franchise tagged
32:29 – Bengals long-term plans
34:02 – Left tackle prospects
