Pre-Combine Mailbag + Tee Higgins Tagged by Bengals | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick answer all of your questions LIVE about the Patriots offseason. They discuss the Patriots’ current draft position, the potential for trading down, and the depth of talent available at crucial positions like Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver and Edge Rusher.

0:00 -Introduction

4:57 – Trade down preference

6:52 – Combine cornerbacks

9:22 – Will Campbell analysis

12:44 – Travis Hunter’s versatility

14:24 – Importance of conditioning

18:02 – Drafting young talent

20:51 – Defensive player analysis

22:58 – Edge rusher preferences

25:00 – Front office hierarchy

27:26 – Eliot Wolf’s role

30:01 – Tee Higgins franchise tagged

32:29 – Bengals long-term plans

34:02 – Left tackle prospects

