Pre-Minicamp Mailbag | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are back with a mailbag episode of the show, answering all of your Patriots questions ahead of next week’s mandatory veteran minicamp.

Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content:

👉 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

SUBSCRIBE to Patriots Daily Podcast ⤵️

🍎 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/2s4y6457

✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/3p59jnha

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass

Patriots Daily Podcast brought to you by…

💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Use Code CLNS and sign up at https://www.prizepicks.com/clns to get $50 instantly when you play $5!