Predicting the rest of the Patriots season

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick predict the Patriots rest of season record.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Can Patriots make playoffs?

4:53 Bills showing signs of weakness?

9:30 DeVante Parker back at practice after the bye

12:00Predicting the rest of the season

12:03 Vs. Jets

14:04 At Vikings (Thursday)

15:12 Vs. Bills (Thursday

15:50 At Cardinals (Monday)

20:15 At Raiders (likely flexed out of SNF)

22:42 Vs. Bengals (Saturday)

24:26 Vs. Dolphins

26:15 At Bills

28:27 McDaniels/Raiders

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!