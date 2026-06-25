Predictions for a Tricky Bruins Offseason | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan talk Don Sweeney’s latest comments, the state of the NHL trade market, and make our predictions for the NHL Draft and the rest of the Bruins’ moves.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:50 – Should Bruins consider being Sellers this offseason?

20:03 – Prizepicks

22:17 – Looking more into what the Bruins should do this offseason

33:22 – Subscribe to the podcast!

33:46 – Bruins draft predictions

39:07 – Wrapping up

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