Predictions for a Tricky Bruins Offseason | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan talk Don Sweeney’s latest comments, the state of the NHL trade market, and make our predictions for the NHL Draft and the rest of the Bruins’ moves.
0:00 – Welcome in
2:50 – Should Bruins consider being Sellers this offseason?
20:03 – Prizepicks
22:17 – Looking more into what the Bruins should do this offseason
33:22 – Subscribe to the podcast!
33:46 – Bruins draft predictions
39:07 – Wrapping up
Poke The Bear on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!