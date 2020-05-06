Pregnancy During Covid-19: 3 Powerful Lessons I’ve Learned

In this episode, I want to share a few important lessons I have learned over the past few months, being pregnant during this pandemic. It has really helped to shift my thoughts and how I perceive our current reality.

 

