Previewing Celtics games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters

The Boston Celtics have a key part of their 2022-23 schedule unfolding over the next week, particularly with rematches against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls on tap. How the Celtics respond to losses against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder may go a long way toward determining whether the Celtics break out of their slump longer term, with a tilt with the Brooklyn Nets for perhaps what could be the top spot in the East looming on January 12.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” linked up with Bulls Wire and Dallas Basketball editor Mike Mulford to talk about Boston’s tilts with the Mavs and Chicago, as well as the state of the MVP and All-Star starter race.

The foursome even touches on a potential Javonte Green reunion with the Celtics should the Bulls look to recoup some assets if their season continues to go sideways.

Check out the clip embedded above to get up to speed on an important week for Boston, and where they stand in terms of All-Star starters as voting begins for the first round.

