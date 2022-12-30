Join The Network Subscribe
Poke the Bear

Previewing the Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 128
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal preview the Bruins-Penguins 2023 Winter Classic. They get into the state of the Winter Classic, other outdoor spots in New England

1:30 – NHL should add more outdoor games in scenic places like Lake Tahoe

4:00 – Is the Winter Classic still a big event?

9:00 – Other possible spots for hockey games in New England

11:50 – Thoughts on the sweaters

14:00 – Taking a look at the Penguins

16:00 – The one common thread between the Bruins and Penguins

18:00 – Who will be the biggest breakout stars for the Bruins in the game?

Presented by BetOnline

Post Views: 3
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.