Prison Education System w Robin Ryan – EP 563

When last we visited with Robin Ryan (@robinryan200) she dorked out about Rollerderby (EP 360) but here we get the grit and hope and dark humor that is her job – teaching High School/GED in a California Men’s Prison. It’s fascinating. People are still people. Don’t Bet on The Rapture.

