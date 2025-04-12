Pritchard & Hauser Lead The Way As Celtics Win 60+ Games For 2nd Straight Season | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Celtics blowout the Hornets 130-94 on Friday night. The Celtics were only without Jaylen Brown tonight and the starters had a balance performance. Payton Pritchard & Sam Hauser had big games coming of the bench with Pritchard leading all scorers with 22 points & Hauser chipping in 20 as well. Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways and look at the bigger picture for Boston as we near postseason play.

