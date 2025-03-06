Pritchard & White Make NBA History in Celtics Win vs Portland | Garden Report Postgame Show

Payton Pritchard erupted for a career-high 43 points, draining a career-best 10 three-pointers to lead the short-handed Celtics to a 128-118 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Derrick White also delivered a career night, scoring 41 points with a career-high nine threes, making Pritchard and White the first Celtics duo to each score 40+ points in the same game.
Catch all the breakdowns, key moments, and takeaways on The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show with John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely on CLNS Media!
0:00 – Intro
1:56 – Payton Pritchard & Derrick White Make NBA History
5:26 – Pritchard’s confidence
12:01 – Pritchard’s extended minutes
15:43 – Celtics’ historical shot night
19:17 – Pritchard’s performance
23:00 – Celtics’ scoring record
29:03 – Derrick White’s impact
38:25 – Pritchard’s mindset
40:34 – Premium content announcement
48:24 – Payton’s celebration
51:10 – Derrick’s career night
1:00:00 – Pritchard’s impact
1:02:43 – Crowd energy
1:11:02 – Toothpaste debate Part 2
1:17:19 – Jaylen Brown
1:19:06 – Brown’s performance
1:25:36 – Celtics win recap
