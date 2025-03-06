Pritchard & White Make NBA History in Celtics Win vs Portland | Garden Report Postgame Show

Payton Pritchard erupted for a career-high 43 points, draining a career-best 10 three-pointers to lead the short-handed Celtics to a 128-118 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Derrick White also delivered a career night, scoring 41 points with a career-high nine threes, making Pritchard and White the first Celtics duo to each score 40+ points in the same game.

Catch all the breakdowns, key moments, and takeaways on The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show with John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely on CLNS Media!

0:00 – Intro

1:56 – Payton Pritchard & Derrick White Make NBA History

5:26 – Pritchard’s confidence

12:01 – Pritchard’s extended minutes

15:43 – Celtics’ historical shot night

19:17 – Pritchard’s performance

23:00 – Celtics’ scoring record

29:03 – Derrick White’s impact

38:25 – Pritchard’s mindset

40:34 – Premium content announcement

48:24 – Payton’s celebration

51:10 – Derrick’s career night

1:00:00 – Pritchard’s impact

1:02:43 – Crowd energy

1:11:02 – Toothpaste debate Part 2

1:17:19 – Jaylen Brown

1:19:06 – Brown’s performance

1:25:36 – Celtics win recap

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!