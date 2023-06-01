    Subscribe
    Bruins Beat

    Projecting Big Bruins Contracts This Offseason

    Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 360
    CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

    Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss what contracts Jeremy Swayman, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov should get this offseason.


    2:50 – Who was more disappointing this spring: Celtics or Bruins?

    8:00 – What will Jeremy Swayman get on his next contract?

    12:50 – If Swayman gets a lot, does Linus Ullmark need to be traded?

    17:00 – Projections are undervaluing Tyler Bertuzzi

    21:00 – What will Dmitry Orlov get on the open market?

    24:00 – Any chance Bertuzzi proves to not be worth the money?

    This episode is sponsored by: 

    FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

    21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook. 

    Trending
    Kyles: Patriots Get a Draft Steal in CB Christian Gonzalez

    FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.