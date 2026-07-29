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Projecting the Bruins Lineup for this Season | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan run through their early predictions of what the Bruins’ lineup will be to open the 2026-27 season.

0:00 – Welcome in
3:22 – Projecting the Bruins Lineup for this season
4:18 – Bruins 1st Line
7:51 – Bruins 2nd Line
10:14 – Looking at the projected Top 6
15:32 – Prizepicks
16:33 – Should James Hagens start on 3rd line?
20:04 – Bruins 3rd Line
23:09 – Bruins 4th Line
25:47 – Subscribe to the podcast!
26:35 – Bruins 1st Defensive Pairing
29:30 – Bruins 2nd Defensive Pairing
32:08 – Bruins 3rd Defensive Pairing
35:50 – Goalies
35:58 – Wrapping up!

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