Projecting the Bruins Lineup for this Season | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan run through their early predictions of what the Bruins’ lineup will be to open the 2026-27 season.

0:00 – Welcome in

3:22 – Projecting the Bruins Lineup for this season

4:18 – Bruins 1st Line

7:51 – Bruins 2nd Line

10:14 – Looking at the projected Top 6

15:32 – Prizepicks

16:33 – Should James Hagens start on 3rd line?

20:04 – Bruins 3rd Line

23:09 – Bruins 4th Line

25:47 – Subscribe to the podcast!

26:35 – Bruins 1st Defensive Pairing

29:30 – Bruins 2nd Defensive Pairing

32:08 – Bruins 3rd Defensive Pairing

35:50 – Goalies

35:58 – Wrapping up!

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