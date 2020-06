Can it get any worse? That’s what millions of Americans are wondering after 10 weeks of a pandemic, followed by the most civil disruptions since the 1960’s. Police cars on fire in cities across the USA, and looting cannabis stores becomes part of the scene, yet many small business owners put it all in perspective. Merchandise vs. Injustice? Shoes vs. Racism? Reports from Canada, New York, and Washington DC on Weed Talk News.