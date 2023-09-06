Bruins Expectations + Top 6 Options w/ Mike Colangelo

On the latest episode of “Pucks with Haggs,” Joe Haggerty joins Mike Colagelo of The Standard Times to discuss Captain’s Practice and Rookie Camp. They then dive into their next segment discussing the Bruins’ top six candidates, and conclude with their expectations for the team pondering whether or not they may be better than perceived.

