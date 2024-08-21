Quick Thoughts From Day 18 of Patriots Training Camp

☀️ Weather: Partly cloudy

👔 Dress Code: Pads

📋 Practice Script: 11-on-11s, scout team, “thud” drills, 7-on-7s, punt

☑️ ATTENDANCE

⛑️ Physically Unable to Perform

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

🫥 Absent

IDL Christian Barmore

TE Hunter Henry

❌ Limited / Did Not Participate

SAF Marte Mapu

LS Joe Cardona

LB Oshane Ximines

OT Calvin Anderson

ED Joshua Uche

TE Mitchell Wilcox

👋🏾 Returns

IOL Nick Leverett

TE Austin Hooper

🤕 Injuries

LT Vederian Lowe

CB Shaun Wade

The offensive line saw a key backup return in center Nick Leverett, who missed the previous three sessions. Unfortunately for the group, Vederian Lowe left early in practice with what looked like a torso injury.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was on the field for the first time in several days, but he left midway through practice with an unknown injury.

Oshane Ximines and Joshua Uche were present today, but Uche was in street clothes. Despite being in pads, Ximines did not participate.

Austin Hooper was a full participant after being limited in his return on Monday.

The Patriots announced after practice that nose tackle Mike Purcell, signed after Christian Barmore’s blood clots diagnosis, has been released.

💭 QUICK THOUGHTS

1. Busy Day for Drake Maye in Prep-Heavy Practice

As the regular season draws closer, the Patriots’ offseason program has begun introducing more scouting and opponent prep. That meant double duty for Drake Maye, the only quarterback to lead multiple drives in some team periods.

Like in the previous block of practices, the rookie mixed in with starting offensive linemen and skill players, though never all at once. Unlike those sessions, Maye took two snaps from David Andrews across from the starting defense. He handed the ball off on both reps, but it was another step toward potentially seizing the top job. It also helped that Maye was again the team’s most impressive passer as his aggression and confidence continue to grow.

During 7-on-7s, he delivered back-to-back strikes down the seam. The first went to K.J. Osborn, who’s emerged as one of Maye’s favorite targets in recent practices. The second was an opportunity ball to Austin Hooper right over Brenden Schooler’s head, but Hooper couldn’t finish the play. Maye also hit Jalen Reagor outside between two zone defenders and launched a deep-middle pass to DeMario Douglas, which may have been mistracked.

Jacoby Brissett had two impressive attempts of his own, including layer throws to Tyquan Thornton outside and a Douglas on a dig. But Marcellas Dial also intercepted the veteran on his first attempt of team drills, and Brissett was nearly picked again on a throw to Javon Baker that A.J. Thomas undercut. Both passes felt less aggressive and more forced.

When Jerod Mayo was asked what he wants to see from his quarterbacks this week, he emphasized a clean operation.

“I always say, ‘Good huddle, good break, good play,'” the head coach explained. “So, it starts in the huddle, then getting guys lined up, going out there executing the play, making the right reads, and moving the offense down the field.”

Maye’s ability to execute the pre-snap process has been questioned externally, and Mayo acknowledged Brissett is still the starter. But he also said Maye is “100%” ready to run a huddle, reiterated the competition is still open, and told reporters a decision should be made by Monday or Tuesday.

2. Thin Offensive Tackle Spot Gets Thinner

The Patriots were already shallow at tackle with Calvin Anderson sidelined, but Vederian Lowe’s injury could put the team in an even more difficult spot. Lowe was replaced at left tackle by Caedan Wallace, who also served as the second-string right tackle. That left Kellen Diesch and Zuri Henry as the offense’s only other tackle options.

If Lowe misses significant time, a tackle signing before the preseason finale becomes a virtual guarantee, if only to add a warm body to the lineup. If New England isn’t yet comfortable starting Wallace, Mike Onwenu could kick back outside with Chuks Okorafor flipping to the blindside.

On the interior, Layden Robinson continued to rotate with Sidy Sow, who’s struggled at times this preseason.

“It is a competition, I would say,” Mayo responded when asked about the rotation. “[Layden’s] strung a few weeks together here, and that’s the thing. I told these guys at the beginning of camp: there are more people in this room than there are jobs, so either you’re going to hold on to your job, or someone’s going to take your job. I would say all those guys have been battling. So, it’s going to be a tough decision.”

3. Chad Ryland Slips in Kicker Competition After Tough Practice

It felt like Chad Ryland had to carry last practice’s momentum into this week to win the kicker job. Instead, he went 1-4 on attempts from 33 to 55 yards, while Joey Slye went a perfect 4-4. The performance marked Ryland’s worst performance of the summer.

It’s tough to see Ryland, who has yet to prove he belongs in the NFL, unseating a fifth-year veteran like Slye. Still, Ryland is a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Leftovers