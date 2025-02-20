Rafael Devers And Red Sox At Odds About Playing Third Base

There’s controversy early in Fort Myers as the Red Sox have reported for Spring Training t find their franchise cornerstone upset about his position being in jeopardy.

On this episode of the ITM Podcast, Joey Copponi and Scott Neville discuss the controversy happening in Ft Myers with Rafael Devers’ refusing to DH for the Boston Red Sox. Triston Casas, Alex Bregman, and Alex Cora all chimed in on the issue, but is there a clear solution? Who is in the wrong here? All that, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

01:10 – Raffy statements

19:12 – Prizepicks

20:36 – Bregman reaction

25:53 – Casas comments

32:50 – Cora quotes

40:00 – Empty brain of thoughts

