Rafael Devers Disrespected by Contract Offer + Should Red Sox Pursue Juan Soto?

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Boston Red Sox using the 8-year, $168M Matt Olson deal as ‘basis for discussions’ with All-Star 3B Rafael Devers. Plus, should Boston get in trade talks for Nationals All Star Juan Soto?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Red Sox insult Devers with Matt Olson comp

4:45 Where does this leave Red Sox and Devers?

7:30 Jose Ramirez comp

11:30 What is Chaim Bloom’s plan with prospects?

16:45 Chris Sale surgery shut him down?

21:15 Should Red Sox get in trade talks for Juan Soto?