Rafael Devers Extends Homer Streak to Five Games

The Red Sox lose a series in St Louis to the Cardinals. Joey Copponi and Scott Neville try to make sense of a series that the Red Sox should have won, highlight Raffy’s 5-game homer streak, break down Tyler O’Neill’s return to St Louis, discuss the decision to make game 3 a Roku exclusive, talk about Garrett Whitlock getting shut down, and much more!

