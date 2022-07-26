Rafael Devers is an American League MVP Candidate – MLB End of Season Awards Betting Picks

The Red Sox are struggling. They’ve lost eight of their last ten games, including their first three since coming back from the All Star Break, and hit rock bottom on Friday night when they got spanked by the Blue Jays 28-5 (!!).

Things don’t seem to be going up for Boston either. They lost Chris Sale to a broken hand last week, Nate Eovaldi looked like a shell of himself in his first start back, and if things don’t turn soon – the Red Sox could end up being sellers at the trade deadline.

Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez to Play in 2022 MLB All Star Game

Red Sox Lose Chris Sale to Broken Finger

Red Sox Are Longshots to Sign Nationals Juan Soto

Despite the slow start to the second half of the season, third baseman Rafael Devers is still entrenched in the MVP conversation according to our gambling partners at BetOnline.ag, here are their odds:

AL MVP

Aaron Judge -105

Shohei Ohtani +105

Yordan Alvarez +1200

Rafael Devers +3300

The Pick: Ultimately, I think Judge (-105) is going to runaway with this thing. The Yankees are too good, and the 6’7″ monster continues to mash dingers.

Below are BetOnline’s odds for NL MVP and both leagues Cy Young – with a pick for each:

NL MVP

Paul Goldschmidt -150

Freddie Freeman +600

Manny Machado +800

Mookie Betts +1200

Pete Alonso +1400

Austin Riley +1800

Trea Turner +2000

Juan Soto +2800

Nolan Arenado +3300

Kyle Schwarber +4000

Dansby Swanson +5000

The Pick: Manny Machado (+800) was my pick to win the NL MVP at the beginning of the season – and I’m going to keep riding the train now. The Padres are currently the third best team in the NL – but a dominant second half from Machado (which I expect) can catapult them past the Braves into the two slot just behind the Dodgers.

AL Cy Young

Shane Maclanahan +150

Justin Verlander +200

Shohei Ohtani +750

Dylan Cease +1000

Gerrit Cole +1600

Alek Manoah +1600

Kevin Gausman +2000

Logan Gilbert +2800

Nestor Cortes +3300

Shane Bieber +4000

The Pick: Dylan Cease (+1000) is the one thing holding the Chicago White Sox together. Cease is 10-4 and leads the major leagues in strikeouts. Pitching is paramount down the stretch – and he’ll be the reason Chicago makes the playoffs over a team like Boston.

NL Cy Young

Sandy Alcantrara -140

Corbin Burnes +450

Max Fried +1200

Joe Musgrove +1200

Tony Gonsolin +1200

Carlos Rodon +1800

Zack Wheeler +2000

Max Scherzer +2200

Aaron Nola +4000

Clayton Kershaw +5000

Logan Webb +8000

The Pick: Marlins ace Sandy Alcantrara (-140) reminds me a lot of Felix Hernandez. Though holding a record of just 9-4 – Alcantrara leads the NL in ERA, ERA+, WHIP, and complete games. He’s the clear Cy Young pick in the NL.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.