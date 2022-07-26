Rafael Devers is an American League MVP Candidate – MLB End of Season Awards Betting Picks

The Red Sox are struggling. They’ve lost eight of their last ten games, including their first three since coming back from the All Star Break, and hit rock bottom on Friday night when they got spanked by the Blue Jays 28-5 (!!).
Things don’t seem to be going up for Boston either. They lost Chris Sale to a broken hand last week, Nate Eovaldi looked like a shell of himself in his first start back, and if things don’t turn soon – the Red Sox could end up being sellers at the trade deadline.
Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez to Play in 2022 MLB All Star Game
Red Sox Lose Chris Sale to Broken Finger
Red Sox Are Longshots to Sign Nationals Juan Soto
Despite the slow start to the second half of the season, third baseman Rafael Devers is still entrenched in the MVP conversation according to our gambling partners at BetOnline.ag, here are their odds:
AL MVP
Aaron Judge -105
Shohei Ohtani +105
Yordan Alvarez +1200
Rafael Devers +3300
The Pick: Ultimately, I think Judge (-105) is going to runaway with this thing. The Yankees are too good, and the 6’7″ monster continues to mash dingers.
Below are BetOnline’s odds for NL MVP and both leagues Cy Young – with a pick for each:
NL MVP
Paul Goldschmidt -150
Freddie Freeman +600
Manny Machado +800
Mookie Betts +1200
Pete Alonso +1400
Austin Riley +1800
Trea Turner +2000
Juan Soto +2800
Nolan Arenado +3300
Kyle Schwarber +4000
Dansby Swanson +5000
The Pick: Manny Machado (+800) was my pick to win the NL MVP at the beginning of the season – and I’m going to keep riding the train now. The Padres are currently the third best team in the NL – but a dominant second half from Machado (which I expect) can catapult them past the Braves into the two slot just behind the Dodgers.
AL Cy Young
Shane Maclanahan +150
Justin Verlander +200
Shohei Ohtani +750
Dylan Cease +1000
Gerrit Cole +1600
Alek Manoah +1600
Kevin Gausman +2000
Logan Gilbert +2800
Nestor Cortes +3300
Shane Bieber +4000
The Pick: Dylan Cease (+1000) is the one thing holding the Chicago White Sox together. Cease is 10-4 and leads the major leagues in strikeouts. Pitching is paramount down the stretch – and he’ll be the reason Chicago makes the playoffs over a team like Boston.
NL Cy Young
Sandy Alcantrara -140
Corbin Burnes +450
Max Fried +1200
Joe Musgrove +1200
Tony Gonsolin +1200
Carlos Rodon +1800
Zack Wheeler +2000
Max Scherzer +2200
Aaron Nola +4000
Clayton Kershaw +5000
Logan Webb +8000
The Pick: Marlins ace Sandy Alcantrara (-140) reminds me a lot of Felix Hernandez. Though holding a record of just 9-4 – Alcantrara leads the NL in ERA, ERA+, WHIP, and complete games. He’s the clear Cy Young pick in the NL.
Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!
Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.
Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.