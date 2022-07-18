Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez to Play in 2022 MLB All Star Game – Betting Preview and Prediction

The MLB All Star Break is upon us, and it’s a much needed one for the Red Sox.
Boston has lost seven out of their last ten games, and currently sit two games out of a Wild Card spot. Despite still having -140 odds to make the postseason – the Red Sox need a reset, and they need one fast.
Despite their shortcomings lately, Boston does have three players playing in Tuesday’s All Star game. Third baseman Rafael Devers is starting at the hot corner for the American League, and SS Xander Bogaerts and DH J.D. Martinez will come off the bench.
Here are the odds for Tuesday’s game, powered by our partners at BetOnline.ag:
Odds
Moneyline: NL -110/AL EVEN
Runline: NL -1.5 (+175)/AL +1.5 (-205)
Total: 8
Lineups
Below are the American and National League lineups for this seasons game:
American League Starters
1. DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. CF Mike Trout, LAA
3. RF Aaron Judge, NYY
4. 3B Rafael Devers, BOS
5. LF Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
6. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
7. 2B Jose Altuve, HOU
8. SS Tim Anderson, CWS
9. C Alejandro Kirk, TOR
SP Justin Verlander, HOU
AL Reserves (Position Players)
C Jose Trevino, NYY
1B Ty France, SEA
2B Andres Gimenez, CLE
3B Jose Ramirez, CLE
SS Xander Bogaerts, BOS
IF Luis Arraez, MIN
OF Andrew Benintendi, KC
OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA
OF George Springer, TOR
OF Kyle Tucker, HOU
DH J.D. Martinez, BOS
DH Miguel Cabrera, DET-commissioner’s pick
AL Reserves (Pitchers)
SP Dylan Cease, CWS
SP Nestor Cortes, NYY
SP Logan Gilbert, SEA
SP Alek Manoah, TOR
SP Shane McClanahan, TB
SP Frankie Montas, OAK
SP Martin Perez, TEX
RP Emmanuel Clase, CLE
RP Clay Holmes, NYY
RP Jorge Lopez, BAL
RP Gregory Soto, DET
National League Starters
1. CF Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
2. SS Trea Turner, LAD
3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, STL
4. 3B Manny Machado, SD
5. DH Bryce Harper, PHI (injured)
6. RF Mookie Betts, LAD
7. C Willson Contreras, CHC
8. LF Joc Pederson, SF
9. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
SP Sandy Alcantara, MIA
NL Reserves (Position Players)
C Will Smith, LAD
1B Pete Alonso, NYM
1B Josh Bell, WAS
1B Freddie Freeman, LAD
2B Jeff McNeil, NYM
3B Nolan Arenado, STL
3B Austin Riley, ATL
SS Dansby Swanson, ATL
IF Brandon Drury, CIN
OF Starling Marte, NYM
OF Bryan Reynolds, PIT
OF Kyle Schwarber, PHI (injury replacement)
DH Albert Pujols, STL-commissioner’s pick
NL Reserves (Pitchers)
SP Corbin Burnes, MIL
SP Max Fried, ATL
SP Zac Gallen, ARI
SP Tony Gonsolin, LAD
SP Joe Musgrove, SD
SP Carlos Rodon, SF
SP Julio Urias, LAD
SP Zack Wheeler, PHI
RP Daniel Bard, COL
RP Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP Josh Hader, MIL
Preview/Prediction
Though both teams are absolutely stacked – the American League is simply better. They win their NINTH All-Star game in a row, beating the NL soundly and hitting the OVER eight runs.
Score: AL 7 – NL 4
Side: AL +100
Total: OVER 8
