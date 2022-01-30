Raiders Hire Josh McDaniels & Dave Ziegler

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth give their thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager.

Also, now that the Raiders took McDaniels, who should the Patriots target for their new Offensive Coordinator? We discuss names like Bill O’Brein, Joe Brady, Tim Kelly, Chad O’Shea, Troy Brown and more!

