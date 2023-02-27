Rams Listening to Trade Offers for CB Jalen Ramsey – Should the Patriots Pounce?

The New England Patriots need cornerback help, and it sounds like one of the best in the league could be available.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams “have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.”

Pelissero added that Ramsey, is due $17 million in 2023, so the Rams are looking to clear salary cap space. Additionally, Ramsey wants a new contract if he’s traded, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

If the LA cornerback is ultimately dealt, here are the odds on who his next team will be – according to BetOnline.ag:

Jalen Ramsey’s Next Team (If Not the Rams)

Las Vegas Raiders EVEN

Detroit Lions +125

Cincinnati Bengals +900

New York Giants +1100

New England Patriots +1200

Houston Texans +1200

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers +1200

Seattle Seahawks +1400

As mentioned above, the Patriots need cornerback help – and they should absolutely throw their hat in the ring to trade for Ramsey.

New England’s cornerback room in 2022 consisted of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant – and while they performed better than what was expected, the room still needs work heading into 2023.

Jonathan Jones is an unrestricted free agent – and will likely walk away for a hefty payday if given the opportunity. Jones is best as a slot cornerback, and New England will look to Marcus Jones to fill that role at a cheaper price.

At boundary corner, they have Jalen Mills and Jack Jones. Mills has been solid over his two seasons in New England and will likely be a staple on the outside in 2023. As for Jack Jones? While his rookie campaign started out smoking hot, an injury derailed the end of his season, and a suspension in December for violating team rules makes his outlook on this coming year a question mark.

According to @patscap, New England has about $32 million in salary cap room to work with pre-free agency and draft. That should give them enough wiggle room to make a few big splashes heading into a crucial 2023. Jalen Ramsey is 28 years old and should have several quality years left in the NFL. He’s worth the price of admission.

