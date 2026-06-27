Ranking All 32 NFL Quarterbacks (Part 1)

Mike Giardi kicks off a two-part series ranking the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL — strictly based on what he expects from each guy this season, not career legacy or long-term outlook. This first half covers picks 32 through 16, with deep dives on Jacoby Brissett’s Arizona breakout, Tua’s health concerns, the crowded QB room in Cleveland, Aaron Rodgers’ declining mobility in Pittsburgh, and where guys like Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Jaxson Dart land heading into the season.

Plus, a hard look at Jalen Hurts’ recent decline in Philadelphia, Baker Mayfield’s uneven 2025, and whether C.J. Stroud can bounce back behind one of the league’s best defenses in Houston.

0:00 – Intro

1:50 – #32: Jacoby Brissett (Patriots Backup Battle)

4:11 – #31: Tua Tagovailoa

5:57 – #30: Shedeur Sanders / Deshaun Watson Combo Platter

7:12 – #29: Aaron Rodgers

8:43 – #28: Kirk Cousins & Shedeur Mendoza

10:59 – PrizePicks

12:01 – #27: Bryce Young

13:35 – #26: J.J. McCarthy

14:37 – #25: Kyler Murray

16:56 – #24: Daniel Jones

18:02 – #23: Anthony Richardson

19:34 – #22: Tyler Shough

20:58 – #21: Jaxson Dart

22:42 – #20: Geno Smith

24:44 – #19: Jalen Hurts

26:18 – #18: Baker Mayfield

27:52 – #17: Bo Nix

29:35 – #16: C.J. Stroud

31:44 – Wrapping Up!

Patriots on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!