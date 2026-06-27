Ranking All 32 NFL Quarterbacks (Part 1)

Mike Giardi kicks off a two-part series ranking the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL — strictly based on what he expects from each guy this season, not career legacy or long-term outlook. This first half covers picks 32 through 16, with deep dives on Jacoby Brissett’s Arizona breakout, Tua’s health concerns, the crowded QB room in Cleveland, Aaron Rodgers’ declining mobility in Pittsburgh, and where guys like Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Jaxson Dart land heading into the season.
Plus, a hard look at Jalen Hurts’ recent decline in Philadelphia, Baker Mayfield’s uneven 2025, and whether C.J. Stroud can bounce back behind one of the league’s best defenses in Houston.
0:00 – Intro
1:50 – #32: Jacoby Brissett (Patriots Backup Battle)
4:11 – #31: Tua Tagovailoa
5:57 – #30: Shedeur Sanders / Deshaun Watson Combo Platter
7:12 – #29: Aaron Rodgers
8:43 – #28: Kirk Cousins & Shedeur Mendoza
10:59 – PrizePicks
12:01 – #27: Bryce Young
13:35 – #26: J.J. McCarthy
14:37 – #25: Kyler Murray
16:56 – #24: Daniel Jones
18:02 – #23: Anthony Richardson
19:34 – #22: Tyler Shough
20:58 – #21: Jaxson Dart
22:42 – #20: Geno Smith
24:44 – #19: Jalen Hurts
26:18 – #18: Baker Mayfield
27:52 – #17: Bo Nix
29:35 – #16: C.J. Stroud
31:44 – Wrapping Up!
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