Ranking Every Bruins Player from the 2025-26 Season | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky unveils his tiers for the 2025-26 Bruins, grading every player in each tier.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:05 – Evan explains how tier system will work

2:46 – Tiering every Bruins player from 2025-26 season

2:50 – Viktor Arvidsson

3:50 – Jonathan Aspirot

4:38 – Michael Eyssimont

5:12 – Morgan Geekie

6:10 – James Hagens

7:31 – Jordan Harris

8:12 – Tanner Jeannot

9:10 – Henri Jokiharju

10:15 – Mark Kastelic

11:08 – Marat Khusnutdinov

11:56 – Recapping tiers list so far

12:14 – Prizepicks

14:01 – Awaken 180

15:08 – Joonas Korpisalo

16:34 – Sean Kuraly

17:20 – Elias Lindholm

19:00 – Hampus Lindholm

20:00 – Mason Lohrei

21:47 – Charlie McAvoy

23:11 – Fraser Minten

24:39 – Casey Mittelstadt

25:46 – David Pastrnak

27:50 – Andrew Peeke

28:29 – Alex Steeves

29:09 – Jeremy Swayman

30:43 – Pavel Zacha

31:32 – Lukas Reichel

32:13 – Subscribe to the podcast!

33:00 – Nikita Zadorov

34:17 – Final Thoughts on Tiers list

35:46 – Wrapping up!

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