Ranking Every Bruins Player from the 2025-26 Season | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky unveils his tiers for the 2025-26 Bruins, grading every player in each tier.
0:00 – Welcome in!
1:05 – Evan explains how tier system will work
2:46 – Tiering every Bruins player from 2025-26 season
2:50 – Viktor Arvidsson
3:50 – Jonathan Aspirot
4:38 – Michael Eyssimont
5:12 – Morgan Geekie
6:10 – James Hagens
7:31 – Jordan Harris
8:12 – Tanner Jeannot
9:10 – Henri Jokiharju
10:15 – Mark Kastelic
11:08 – Marat Khusnutdinov
11:56 – Recapping tiers list so far
12:14 – Prizepicks
14:01 – Awaken 180
15:08 – Joonas Korpisalo
16:34 – Sean Kuraly
17:20 – Elias Lindholm
19:00 – Hampus Lindholm
20:00 – Mason Lohrei
21:47 – Charlie McAvoy
23:11 – Fraser Minten
24:39 – Casey Mittelstadt
25:46 – David Pastrnak
27:50 – Andrew Peeke
28:29 – Alex Steeves
29:09 – Jeremy Swayman
30:43 – Pavel Zacha
31:32 – Lukas Reichel
32:13 – Subscribe to the podcast!
33:00 – Nikita Zadorov
34:17 – Final Thoughts on Tiers list
35:46 – Wrapping up!
Bruins Beat on CLNS Media is Powered by:
Reserve your consultation today at http://awaken180weightloss.com. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.
Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!