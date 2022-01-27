Subscribe
Patriots Beat

Ranking the Patriots’ Biggest Offseason Needs + Josh McDaniels to Vegas?

Ep. #473: Patriots Beat with Evan Lazar
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the Patriots’ biggest offseason needs and preview the Senior Bowl. Also, they discuss the latest on the NFL coaching carousel and react to the news that the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview current Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels.

