All 32 NFL Podcast

Ranking Top 15 Quarterbacks in NFL | All 32 NFL Podcast

Updated:2 Mins Read

Mike and Will finish their rankings of the top quarterbacks in the league, from 15 right down to #1, and one of the guys has a surprise at the top.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:45 – Ranking Starting QBs in NFL
1:10 – Brock Purdy, 49ers
1:54 – Geno Smith, Raiders
2:26 – Jordan Love, Packers
2:59 – Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
3:50 – C.J. Stroud, Texans
4:30 – Will Reveals his list
5:08 – Brock Purdy, 49ers
5:21 – Geno Smith, Raiders
5:53 – Jordan Love, Packers
5:58 – Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
6:26 – C.J. Stroud, Texans
6:44 – Will Reveals QBs 10 to 6 on his list
6:52 – Jared Goff, Lions
8:03 – Dak Prescott, Cowboys
8:30 – Jalen Hurts, Eagles
9:36 – Matthew Stafford, Rams
10:12 – Justin Herbert, Chargers
11:30 – Will recaps his 6-10
11:43 – Jared Goff, Lions
12:51 – Dak Prescott, Cowboys
13:51 – Justin Herbert, Chargers
15:18 – Jalen Hurts, Eagles
16:41 – Matthew Stafford, Rams
17:22 – Jayden Daniels, Commanders
18:28 – Prizepicks
19:18 – Matthew Stafford, Rams
21:30 – Jayden Daniels, Commanders
21:34 – Joe Burrow, Bengals
23:32 – Josh Allen, Bills
23:37 – Lamar Jackson, Ravens
24:10 – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
24:17 – Will Recaps his top 4
25:52 – Mike Reveals his Top 4
26:28 – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
29:30 – Joe Burrow, Bengals
30:24 – Lamar Jackson, Ravens
31:47 – Josh Allen, Bills
34:44 – Recapping Top 4 Lists
35:22 – Wrapping up

