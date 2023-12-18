Rapoport: No Decision Has Been Made on Patriots HC Bill Belichick’s Future

In a recent report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it was revealed that the future of Patriots coach Bill Belichick remains undecided. This update comes amidst speculations about Belichick’s position with the team. Following this report, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and John Zannis provided their reactions, particularly in the context of the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. Their discussion also ventured into a crucial topic: whether Belichick has lost the support and trust of the locker room. Kyles and Zannis delve into the dynamics within the team, evaluating Belichick’s current standing with the players and the potential implications for the team’s future.

